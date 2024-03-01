GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three arrested for physically torturing youth for stealing mobile phone

They abducted and tortured him by pouring hot water on him and beating him up

March 01, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tondiarpet police have arrested three men for allegedly abducting a youth for stealing one of their mobile phones and torturing him by pouring hot water on him.

The police said Rajesh ran an air-conditioner service shop on Veera Kutti Street, Korukkupet. When a 17-year-old boy’s mobile phone was stolen near the shop, Rajesh and three others, including the boy, scrutinised CCTV camera footage and traced the suspect, who was identified as Dhanaskeran, of KG Garden, Korukkupet.

They abducted and tortured him by pouring hot water on him and beating him up. Then, they handed Dhanasekaran over to the police. He reported to the police about the torture. Following this, the Tondiarpet police arrested three, including the juvenile, for physical torture and also arrested Dhanasekaran for stealing the mobile phone.

