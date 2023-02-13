ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for murdering man  

February 13, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Washermenpet police have arrested three accused persons for allegedly murdering a 26-year-old man.

The police said on February 2, the man, who bore injuries all over body, was rescued by the public from Mint Bus stand. He was admitted at Government Stanley Hospital for treatment where he died. The Washermenpet police, who took up the investigation, found that the youth had been attacked by three persons with stones and beer bottles while he was consuming alcohol. The three robbed the victim of cash, a mobile phone and a gold ring.

The police identified the injured as M. Yuvaraj, 26, of Kakkanji Nagar, Vyasarpadi, based on a missing person complaint lodged by his parents at Sembium police station. The police arrested the three, who were identified as K. Manikandan, 24, of Tondiarpet, D. Surya alias Thaadi Surya, 20, and A. Prem, 46, of Old Washermenpet on charges of murder.

