Three arrested for murder of history sheeter

August 19, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of V. Suresh alias Arcot Suresh, 49, a history-sheeter of Pulianthope, at Pattinapakkam on Friday evening.

Suresh was wanted in several criminal cases. On Friday, while he was walking with his friend Madhu alias Madhavan on Loop Road, more than five persons riding two-wheelers attacked them with knives and fled the scene. Suresh died on the way to the hospital while Madhavan is under treatment at the Government Royapettah Hospital.

On the orders of Anand Sinha, Additional Commissioner of Police, South, a special team conducted investigation and identified those involved in the murder. The names of the arrested were given as K. Chandru alias Saidapet, 29, of Tiruvallur district, Yamaha Mani, alias Manivannan, 26, of MGR Nagar and R. Jayapal, 63, of Arakkonam. Three knives, three mobile phones and a car were seized from them. The investigation revealed that the murder was committed because of enmity.

