Three arrested for murder of a security guard in Kovalam
The Kelambakkam police on Wednesday arrested three persons for allegedly murdering a security guard of a farmhouse in Semmancheri Kuppam near Kovalam.
The victim, Desingh, 65, from Semmanchery village, was found murdered at the farmhouse on Sunday.
Following a complaint from his family, Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj formed a special team, headed by Kelambakkam Assistant Commissioner A.J. Ravikumaran.
The special team rounded up three persons who were moving in a suspicious manner near a wine shop in Kelambakkam. On interrogation, they told the police that they required money since they did not have any regular job. On Sunday, they attacked Desingh and robbed him of ₹550 and a mobile phone from him.
The arrested were identified as S. Chinna Thambi alias Tamilarasan, 25, G. Pandi, 26, and S. Balaji, 45, and remanded them in judicial custody.
