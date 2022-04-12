Three arrested for murder at birthday party in Korukkupet

Spat over a stolen a mobile phone turns deadly

Three persons were arrested for allegedly hacking a history sheeter to death at a birthday party in Korukkupet in the early hours on Monday in R.K. Nagar police station limits.

The victim was identified as S. Ramesh, alias 'Amukka' Ramesh, 22, from Korukkupet. He worked as a loadman in Mannadi and had criminal cases, including murder, against him. On Sunday night, Ramesh attended the birthday party of his friend Anand at Bharathi Nagar housing board park, where a quarrel erupted between him and Udaya alias 'Karuppu' Udaya.

In the melee, Udaya and his friends attacked Ramesh with steel rods and smashed his head with a stone, murdering him on the spot. While the suspects fled the scene, the police rushed to the spot and sent Ramesh’s body to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.

Police arrested three persons — Udaya alias Udaykumar, 30, S Aravindh, 21 of Korukkupet and A. Mohammed Rasulullah, 22, of Old Washermenpet. Interrogation revealed that Ramesh had allegedly stolen the mobile phone of Udaya's brother Rajesh a few days ago and there was enmity between them over the theft.