Three arrested for lifting two-wheelers

August 05, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police recently arrested three persons for allegedly lifting two-wheelers at several places.

According to police, on December 6 last year, P. Parthasarathy, 36, of New Perungalathur, parked his two-wheeler on Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) premises and on his return after a few hours, he found that his two-wheeler had been stolen. Based on his complaint, the police took up investigation and arrested M.Murugan, 36, of Red Hills.

The police said Murugan had lifted two-wheelers from the hospital premises and sold them to Thangapandian, who was running shop in Red Hills. The police also arrested Thangapandian, 49.

Meanwhile, the Maduravoyal police arrested M. Goutham, 20, of Thirumullaivoyal, on charges of lifting two-wheelers in and around Maduravoyal. Five stolen two-wheelers were seized from him.

