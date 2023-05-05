Three arrested for land grab by impersonation 

May 05, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Anti-Land Grabbing Cell of Avadi Police Commissionerate has arrested three suspects for allegedly grabbing land in Korattur from a woman living in the U.S.

The police said last year, K. Aruna of Anna Nagar East lodged a complaint with the Anti-Land Grabbing Cell about her land being grabbed by somebody and land records being changed without her knowledge. She bought 1,800 square feet land worth ₹1 crore at Sri Lakshmi Nagar, Korattur, and got it registered in her name in 1991 at the Ambattur Sub-Registrar Office.

For the last two years, she was staying with her husband and children in the U.S. She obtained an encumbrance certificate through online mode and found changes in the documents. The title deed stood in the name of Loganathan.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore formed a special team and ordered investigation. On investigation, the special team arrested three persons who were identified as V. Lalitha, 54, of Kavankarai, R. Harigopal, 46, and R. Marimuthu, 54, both of Putthagaram.

Lalitha allegedly impersonated Aruna at the sub-registrar’s office and executed a sale deed in favour of Loganathan, said the police.