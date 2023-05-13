ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for illegally confining a man at lodge

May 13, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The victim used to be courier for one of the gold smugglers and regularly smuggle gold into the country from abroad; recently he dumped gold in a trash bin in Mumbai fearing action by customs

The Hindu Bureau

The Esplanade Police arrested three persons on Friday on charges of forcibly locking up and assaulting a 32-year-old in a lodge in Broadway. The victim has been identified as Sriram, 32, of Karaikudi.

The police seized two motorcycles, two laptops and seven cellphones from the suspects Mohammed Arshad, 21, Naveen, 30, and Jeyaraj, 40. They are on the lookout for the main suspect Azharuddin.

It was found that Sriram carried gold from abroad on behalf of Azharuddin. He used to hand it over to Azharuddin regularly for two years. However, Sriram recently dumped the gold in a trash bin in Mumbai airport fearing customs raid. Azharuddin, who did not trust Sriram, locked him up in a lodge and hit him with weapons, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US