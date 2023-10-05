Three arrested for illegal sale of tickets for India-Australia cricket match

October 05, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Triplicane police arrested three men for allegedly selling tickets for the cricket match in black market. The upcoming World Cup Cricket match between India and Australia will be held at M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chepauk on Sunday. As per the orders of Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore, police teams, led by inspectors, are keeping a constant vigil. The police team led by inspector of police, Triplicane, intercepted three persons in three locations — Walaja Road, Bells Road and Walaja Road-Victoria Hostel Road Junction — where they were attempting to sell illegal cricket match tickets in black. The police arrested R. Ragul, 26, of Coimbatore, M. Ramana, 26, of Bengaluru and Balkhori Pranath, 28, of Hyderabad. Forty tickets and ₹4,500 in cash were seized from them, said the police.

