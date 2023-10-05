ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for illegal sale of tickets for India-Australia cricket match

October 05, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Triplicane police arrested three men for allegedly selling tickets for the cricket match in black market. The upcoming World Cup Cricket match between India and Australia will be held at M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chepauk on Sunday. As per the orders of Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore, police teams, led by inspectors, are keeping a constant vigil. The police team led by inspector of police, Triplicane, intercepted three persons in three locations — Walaja Road, Bells Road and Walaja Road-Victoria Hostel Road Junction — where they were attempting to sell illegal cricket match tickets in black. The police arrested R. Ragul, 26, of Coimbatore, M. Ramana, 26, of Bengaluru and Balkhori Pranath, 28, of Hyderabad. Forty tickets and ₹4,500 in cash were seized from them, said the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US