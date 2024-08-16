GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three arrested for house burglary in Royapettah 

Updated - August 16, 2024 12:59 am IST

Published - August 16, 2024 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Royapettah police have arrested three youths for allegedly breaking into a house on Lloyds Road and fleeing with gold jewellery.

The police said K. Sumanraj, 37, lodged a complaint alleging that sixteen-and-a-half sovereigns of gold jewellery was stolen from his house on Lloyds Road, Royapettah. According to the complainant, he had on August 6 locked his house and left. On returning the next morning, he found the lock broken, and the jewellery stolen.

After analysing CCTV footage, the police identified the culprits. Later, they arrested V. Vishal, 18, R. Bharani, 23, and R. Akash, 19, and recovered the jewellery from them. Vishal has a theft case against him and Bharani has two theft cases.

The trio were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

