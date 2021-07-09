Three arrested for grabbing land

Bid to usurp property in Kolathur

The Anti-Land Grabbing Cell of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly grabbing land worth ₹1.5 crore belonging to a senior citizen in Kolathur by impersonation.

The police said Victor Daniel, a resident of Kolathur, lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police, alleging that vacant land measuring 2,400 sq ft belonging to his wife Kanickkam, 78, was grabbed through an impersonator.

The case was investigated by the CCB. The police arrested the accused Sathish Kumar, 40, of Ayanavaram; S. Sivakumar, 48, of Kolathur; and the woman, Nagarathinam, 78, who was engaged by them for impersonation.

The police said the duo created a forged document in the name of Ms. Kanickkam and using the same document, they engaged Nagarathinam of Kolathur to impersonate Ms. Kanickkam and created several documents. Based on those documents, they attempted to sell the property.