Three arrested for grabbing land in Oragadam

A plot of land measuring 10,246 sq. ft. in Oragadam belonging to a woman was sold to 12 persons through forgery and three persons arrested, according to the CCB of Avadi Police Commissionerate

The Central Crime Branch of Avadi Police Commissionerate arrested three persons for allegedly grabbing a land measuring 10,246 sq. ft. belonging to a woman by fraudulent methods.

In 2011, Rajakumari Bakiri, bought the property in Oragadam village, Ambattur taluk measuring 24 cents in (10,246 sq. ft.) from legal heirs of Alamelu Ammal for ₹5 crore. Since she was ailing, she could not visit the property for a long time. When she visited the land with her family, she was shocked to find a house and a hut on the property. She learnt that illegal encumbrance had been made in the documents.

On July 4, she lodged a complaint with the Avadi Police Commissioner and the Anti Land Grabbing Cell took up the investigation which revealed that Adaikalam had prepared forged documents posing as legal heir to the property and executed settlement deeds in favour of his sons — Ananda Raj, 57, and John David Kumar, 48, — in Ambattur Registration Office.

The police arrested Ananda Raj, John David Kumar, and Rabi Jayakumar, 43, of Ramapuram, an advocate who allegedly facilitated the forgery of documents. Similarly, the property was sold to more than 12 persons and the remaining accused were yet to be arrested.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has lauded the team for recovering the land and taking immediate action to arrest the accused persons.