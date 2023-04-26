ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for ganja smuggling

April 26, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) has arrested three suspects allegedly involved in ganja smuggling and recovered 4.7 kg of ganja from them.

Following a tip-off, a special team of police intercepted two persons who were moving in a suspicious manner near Saidapet Railway Station and recovered ganja from their baggage. They were selling the contraband near the station. The police arrested the two who were identified as R. Vigensh Kumar, 19, and M. Arun Kumar, 19, of Thoothukudi and recovered 4.2 kg of ganja from them.

The police arrested A. Pradeep Kumar of Maligaippu Nagar, Adyar, and recovered 550 grams of contraband from him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US