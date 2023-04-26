HamberMenu
Three arrested for ganja smuggling

April 26, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) has arrested three suspects allegedly involved in ganja smuggling and recovered 4.7 kg of ganja from them.

Following a tip-off, a special team of police intercepted two persons who were moving in a suspicious manner near Saidapet Railway Station and recovered ganja from their baggage. They were selling the contraband near the station. The police arrested the two who were identified as R. Vigensh Kumar, 19, and M. Arun Kumar, 19, of Thoothukudi and recovered 4.2 kg of ganja from them.

The police arrested A. Pradeep Kumar of Maligaippu Nagar, Adyar, and recovered 550 grams of contraband from him.

