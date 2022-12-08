Three arrested for ganja peddling 

December 08, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tondiarpet police on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a history sheeter who allegedly possessed ganja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said following a tip-off about movement of ganja peddlers, a police team mounted surveillance over Thiyagaraya Park in Tondiarpet and caught three persons who were found selling ganja. The police seized 1.2 kg ganja from the accused. The names of the arrested were given as Vignesh alias ‘Kozhikaal’ Vignesh, 27, of Vysarpadi, Prem Kumar alias Chinna Appunu, 22, of Tondiarpet and Balaji alias Arasattai Balaji, 27, of Minjur.

Meanwhile, Muthialpet police arrested S. Ibrahim, 37, of Mannady for allegedly smuggling gutka. The police recovered 200 kg of the banned tobacco substance from him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Upon inquiry, it was revealed that Ibrahim, along with two of his friends, allegedly bought the gutka in Bengaluru and brought it to Chennai. They then stored it at a house at Seven Wells. From that house, the group sold the gutka.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US