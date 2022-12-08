  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |Data | The 2022 Gujarat Election was not a tight race unlike 2017 polls

Three arrested for ganja peddling 

December 08, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tondiarpet police on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a history sheeter who allegedly possessed ganja.

The police said following a tip-off about movement of ganja peddlers, a police team mounted surveillance over Thiyagaraya Park in Tondiarpet and caught three persons who were found selling ganja. The police seized 1.2 kg ganja from the accused. The names of the arrested were given as Vignesh alias ‘Kozhikaal’ Vignesh, 27, of Vysarpadi, Prem Kumar alias Chinna Appunu, 22, of Tondiarpet and Balaji alias Arasattai Balaji, 27, of Minjur.

Meanwhile, Muthialpet police arrested S. Ibrahim, 37, of Mannady for allegedly smuggling gutka. The police recovered 200 kg of the banned tobacco substance from him.

Upon inquiry, it was revealed that Ibrahim, along with two of his friends, allegedly bought the gutka in Bengaluru and brought it to Chennai. They then stored it at a house at Seven Wells. From that house, the group sold the gutka.

Related Topics

Chennai / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.