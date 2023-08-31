HamberMenu
Three arrested for fraudulent land transaction in Villivakkam sub-registrar office

August 31, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Land Fraud Investigation Wing of the Central Crime Branch has arrested three suspects who allegedly sold land belonging to a dead man at Kallikuppam, Tiruvallur district, by forging documents and engaging an impersonator. They colluded with contract employees of the registration department and managed to delete a note saying that the previous transaction was invalid as mentioned in the encumbrance certificate.

Venkatasamy owned 2,400 sq.ft property at Kallikuppam and the property was registered in his name. After his death, Malliga, a legal heir, learnt that a man had engaged an elderly person for impersonation and obtained a power of attorney in his favour. The power of attorney was executed by using an impersonator and registered in sub-registrar office at Villivakkam.

Malliga lodged a complaint with Inspector-General of Registration in October, 2019 following which the central district registrar conducted an inquiry and made an entry in the encumbrance certificate register at the sub-registrar office in Villivakkam mentioning that the power of attorney registered earlier was null and void.

The suspect, P. Lokanathan, 60, and his associates, with the help of contractual technical staff of the registration department, deleted the note and made it appear as if the power of attorney in his name was valid. Using the forged records, they sold the land and executed sale deeds to two persons. Following a complaint from the Central District Registrar, the Land Fraud Investigation Wing took up investigation.

The police team arrested three suspects — Lokanathan, A.K. Krishnan, 61, of Anna Nagar East who impersonated Venkatasamy, and R. Venkatesan, 45, of Puzhal who had signed as a witness in the document. The police have launched a search for the other suspects in the crime.

