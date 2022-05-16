Three arrested for forging documents pertaining to land worth ₹50 crore

The property in Muttukadu was purchased by Veeramani, founder of Gem Granites, in 1980

The property in Muttukadu was purchased by Veeramani, founder of Gem Granites, in 1980

A special team of the Central Crime Branch, Tambaram Police Commissionerate, has arrested three persons, including a temporary staffer at a sub-registrar office, for forging documents pertaining to a land estimated at ₹50 crore in Muttukadu belonging to the family of R. Veeramani, founder of Gem Granites.

The police said Mr. Veeramani and his brothers bought land measuring 5.88 acres in Muttukadu, Thiruporur taluk, from M. Daniel and a sale deed was executed at the sub-registrar office in Saidapet in 1980. The title deed is in their name. The property was cordoned off with a wall and they were in possession of it since then.

Recently, when they obtained the encumbrance certificate online, they were shocked to find the document showing Ranjithkumar of Madurantakam as owner of the property. A complaint was lodged with Tambaram Police Commissioner M. Ravi and a special team was formed under Additional Deputy Commissioner of CCB K. Anandakumar to look into it.

"After analysing revenue records and documents at the sub-registrar office, we found that the accused had tampered with the records with a criminal intention to grab the property and sell it," said Mr. Anandakumar.

The police arrested Ranjithkumar, 40, of Madurantakam, the main accused, Kasi, 62, who was a temporary staff in Thiruporur sub-registrar office, and his son-in-law Prabakaran, 37.

The police said with the connivance of some staff in the sub-registrar office, the accused removed original entries in the manual volume maintained by the sub-registrar office and inserted a fictitious document showing Madura, 72, of Madurantakam as the original title holder of the property and the later having executed a settlement deed in favour of his son Ranjithkumar in 1971, said the police.