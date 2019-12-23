Chennai

Three arrested for double murder

They hurled country bombs, attacked victims with sharp weapons

A day after two men were killed using country bombs and sharp weapons by a gang in Tiruvallur, the police arrested three suspects involved in the murder.

The arrested have been identified as Raja, 24, Vignesh, 22, and Arunkumar, 23, from Kancheepuram district. They belong to rowdy Sridhar’s driver Dinesh and Thyagu’s gang. The victims, Jeeva and Gopi, were part of Sridhar’s cousin Thanikachalam’s gang, the police said, adding that a few more suspects had been detained for interrogation.

The murder took place in broad daylight on Saturday near the Pannur bus stop.

The victims were riding a motorcycle, when the gang hurled country bombs at them. After they fell, the gang attacked them with sharp weapons.

Related Topics Chennai
