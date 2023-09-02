Three arrested for defrauding a businessman of ₹1.4 crore

September 02, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Chennai

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police has arrested three persons on charges of cheating a businessman of ₹1.4 crore after promising to arrange a loan of ₹5 crore.

The police said Veeramani, who runs a private company S.V. Tech Engg in Ramapuram, was approached by Rajesh, Sureshkumar, and Rangarajan with an offer to get funds from abroad in 2021. They told him that ₹9,000 crore was expected from abroad to a company in Goa through the RBI. They showed him fake documents and promised that they could arrange for interest-free loan of ₹5 crore for five years. They collected ₹1.40 crore from the complainant through the bank and cheated him.

The CCB arrested R. Rangarajan, 38, of Anakaputhur, P. Rajesh, 44, of Tiruvannamalai and S. Suresh Kumar, 48, of Kilkattalai. They were remanded in judicial custody on Friday. The CCB is on the look out for the other suspects in this case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT