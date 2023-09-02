HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested for defrauding a businessman of ₹1.4 crore

September 02, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police has arrested three persons on charges of cheating a businessman of ₹1.4 crore after promising to arrange a loan of ₹5 crore.

The police said Veeramani, who runs a private company S.V. Tech Engg in Ramapuram, was approached by Rajesh, Sureshkumar, and Rangarajan with an offer to get funds from abroad in 2021. They told him that ₹9,000 crore was expected from abroad to a company in Goa through the RBI. They showed him fake documents and promised that they could arrange for interest-free loan of ₹5 crore for five years. They collected ₹1.40 crore from the complainant through the bank and cheated him.

The CCB arrested R. Rangarajan, 38, of Anakaputhur, P. Rajesh, 44, of Tiruvannamalai and S. Suresh Kumar, 48, of Kilkattalai. They were remanded in judicial custody on Friday. The CCB is on the look out for the other suspects in this case.

Related Topics

Chennai / fraud

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.