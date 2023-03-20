HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested for defaulting on payment of ₹40 crore to depositors

The three started fictitious firms and offered 10% returns on the investment made by depositors every month and refund the principal after 22 months; a depositor lodged a complaint after the company failed to refund principal and pay interest

March 20, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Tamil Nadu Police on Sunday arrested three persons for allegedly cheating depositors after promising them high returns.

Amro Kings was incorporated as a firm manufacturing beverages in 2019 with its office in Kodambakkam. Rajarajan was its chairman and managing director while Muthulakshmi Rajarajan and Ranjithkumar Purushothaman were its directors.

The police said the three started a fictitious firms as subsidiaries of Amro Kings Ltd. and offered 10% returns on the investment made by depositors every month besides returning the principal after 22 months. They collected money from 71 investors.

On a complaint from Santhakumar that the company failed to pay any interest or refund the principal as promised, the Economic Offenses Wing registered a case of cheating. 

The police conducted searches in the houses and offices of the arrested persons in Chennai and Kancheepuram and recovered ₹10,000, gold jewellery, silver articles, a car, a two-wheeler and documents. The arrested were remanded in judicial custody. 

The police said the arrested persons collected ₹161 crore from 3,000 people and defaulted on payment of ₹40 crore as per their confession.

Related Topics

Chennai / economic offence/ tax evasion / fraud / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.