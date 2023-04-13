ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for death of child labour at construction site in Avadi 

April 13, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Avadi police have arrested three persons for employing a 15-year-old boy from West Bengal, who died at an apartment under construction when he fell from the eighth floor on Monday.

The police identified the boy as Rafiyul, 15, of Malda district in West Bengal. His brother, Kushibur Ali, 24, was a worker at the under construction Kendriya Vihar at Paruthipattu near Avadi. The boy joined him 20 days ago and was working with him.

On Monday, the boy was working on the eighth floor of the building when he reportedly slipped and fell to the ground. He was severely injured. The other workers rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Avadi police sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Following a complaint from his brother, the police arrested three persons. The arrested were identified as Sharjahan, 50, of Thirunindravur, S. Kandasamy, 51, of Ponneri and Rupul Hussain, 24, of Malda.

