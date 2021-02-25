Chennai

3 arrested for ruckus in court

Three persons of a family were arrested for reportedly causing nuisance in the judicial magistrate-II court, Poonamallee, questioning a decision of the court to dismiss their petition.

The police said S. Kasthuri, 62, her son Bagyaraj, 34, and daughter Ambika, 38, of Alapakkam, came to the court on Tuesday morning and questioned the magistrate’s decision to dismiss their petition relating to a dispute over land in Maduravoyal.

They were stubborn and also demanded that their case be taken up afresh and had a heated argument with the staff in the open court.

The police arrested them following a complaint from a junior assistant in the court on charges of preventing government staff from discharging their duties and other offences.

