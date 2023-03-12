ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for commercial sex trade, seven women rescued

March 12, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Vice Squad (AVS) of the Greater Chennai Police arrested three persons for operating a brothel under the guise of massage centres on Saturday. The police team rescued seven women and shifted them to a government registered home.

A senior official said the Pondy Bazaar police received a tip-off about a massage centre being used for prostitution. A special team raided the place and arrested B. Sajjin of Kanniyakumari district and P. Anupkumar of Kerala.

Similarly, Kodambakkam police team searched a massage centre at Varadarajapet Main Road and found that the premises was being used for commercial sex. The police team arrested M. Sandeep of Mylapore.

All the three arrested persons were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

