Three held for circulating counterfeit notes

Three men have been arrested by the flying squad in the Elephant Gate police station limits on Saturday as they were in possession of counterfeit currency notes with a face value of ₹4.07 lakh. The police suspect that they were planning to circulate them across the city.

According to the police, a flying squad, led by a sub-inspector, secured a man who was loitering in the market on Saturday night. The police found counterfeit currency notes with a face value of ₹50,000, in the denomination of ₹500. The police gave the names of the arrested as Vimal Jain, 30, from Pattalam. During investigation, he gave information about Chetan Patel, 25, of Erukkanchery, and counterfeit currency notes with a face value of ₹66,500 were seized from him.

Since he had got the notes from Chellaram, 45, of MKB Nagar, the police nabbed him too. Counterfeit currency notes with a face value of ₹2.91 lakh were seized from him.

All the three were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.