Three arrested for cheating investors in the name investing in Beldex coins

June 09, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Cyber Crime Wing of Avadi police arrested three persons on June 8 for allegedly cheating several people after luring them to invest in cryptocurrency.

The arrested have been identified as A. John Rozario, 49 , Mariya Susai, 35, of Eraiyur, Kallakurichi district and A. Dhanasekaran, 40, of Kalpattu, Villupuram district. They were arrested based on a complaint given by Kolanjiyappan who was allegedly cheated by the three of ₹13.50 lakh.

Kolanjiyappan was running a pharmacy in Ennore. He approached John Rozario and Mariya Susai for investing in the cryptocurrency. He sold his house in his native place and invested ₹13.50 lakh in their scheme. Although, he received some amount as return initially, the payment stopped. He was not allowed to withdraw his money. The two forced him to invest in Beldex coins. Kolanjiyappan lodged a complaint with the Avadi Police Commissioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said Dhanasekaran is the main suspect in the fraud. All three lured people to invest in Beldex coins with a promise of high returns saying that it was the right time as the value of the cryptocurrency was down in the market.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.