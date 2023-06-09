ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for cheating investors in the name investing in Beldex coins

June 09, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

A pharmacy owner in Ennore lodged a complaint with the Avadi Police Commissioner after he was cheated of ₹13.50 lakh by two persons who promised a high returns for investing in cryptocurrency

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Wing of Avadi police arrested three persons on June 8 for allegedly cheating several people after luring them to invest in cryptocurrency.

The arrested have been identified as A. John Rozario, 49 , Mariya Susai, 35, of Eraiyur, Kallakurichi district and A. Dhanasekaran, 40, of Kalpattu, Villupuram district. They were arrested based on a complaint given by Kolanjiyappan who was allegedly cheated by the three of ₹13.50 lakh.

Kolanjiyappan was running a pharmacy in Ennore. He approached John Rozario and Mariya Susai for investing in the cryptocurrency. He sold his house in his native place and invested ₹13.50 lakh in their scheme. Although, he received some amount as return initially, the payment stopped. He was not allowed to withdraw his money. The two forced him to invest in Beldex coins. Kolanjiyappan lodged a complaint with the Avadi Police Commissioner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said Dhanasekaran is the main suspect in the fraud. All three lured people to invest in Beldex coins with a promise of high returns saying that it was the right time as the value of the cryptocurrency was down in the market.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US