Three arrested for cheating investors in the name investing in Beldex coins

A pharmacy owner in Ennore lodged a complaint with the Avadi Police Commissioner after he was cheated of ₹13.50 lakh by two persons who promised a high returns for investing in cryptocurrency

June 09, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Wing of Avadi police has arrested three persons for allegedly cheating several people after luring them to invest in cryptocurrency.

The arrested have been identified as A. John Rozario, 49 , Mariya Susai, 35, of Eraiyur, Kallakurichi district and A. Dhanasekaran, 40, of Kalpattu, Villupuram district. They were arrested based on a complaint given by Kolanjiyappan who was allegedly cheated by the three of ₹13.50 lakh.

Kolanjiyappan was running a pharmacy in Ennore. He approached John Rozario and Mariya Susai for investing in the cryptocurrency. He sold his house in his native place and invested ₹13.50 lakh in their scheme. Although, he received some amount as return initially, the payment stopped. He was not allowed to withdraw his money. The two forced him to invest in Beldex coins. Kolanjiyappan lodged a complaint with the Avadi Police Commissioner.

The police said Dhanasekaran is the main suspect in the fraud. All three lured people to invest in Beldex coins with a promise of high returns saying that it was the right time as the value of the cryptocurrency was down in the market.

