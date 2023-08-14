ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for cheating Coimbatore businessman of ₹12.60 crore; search on for key suspect

August 14, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

A finance firm owner and a DGM of a private bank in Nungambakkam took ₹12.60 crore commission from the complainant for arranging a loan of ₹500 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The Nungambakkam police have arrested three persons, including a deputy general manager of a private bank, for allegedly cheating a Coimbatore-based businessman of ₹12.60 crore by promising to arrange a loan of over ₹500 crore for his business expansion.

The police said businessman N. Rajanbabu, 60, of Peelamedu, Coimbatore, had approached Saravanan alias Ayyasamy, who runs a finance firm at Anna Nagar, to arrange a loan for his business expansion.

After initial negotiation, Saravanan promised to arrange a loan of over ₹500 crore. A few days ago, Saravanan called Mr. Rajanbabu and asked him to be in Chennai for disbursal of loan. Last week, Saravanan and three of his employees took Mr. Rajanbabu to a private bank on Valluvar Kottam High Road, Nungambakkam, and introduced him to deputy general manager, M. Balaji, 29, of Perambalur. Both Balaji and Saravanan asked Mr. Rajanbabu to pay ₹12.60 crore commission for releasing the loan amount.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rajanbabu gave a cheque for ₹12.60 crore to Balaji, who transferred the amount through RTGS to the bank account of the finance firm. When Mr. Rajanbabu asked about ₹500 crore, Saravanan told him that the amount would be credited in a little while and left the place. When Balaji too gave an evasive reply, Mr. Rajanbabu lodged a complaint with the Nungambakkam police station. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore formed a police team, led by Nungambakkam inspector, which took up investigation. The police arrested Balaji and two of his employees — C. Bhuvaneshwaran, 22, of Alwar Thirunagar, and E. Govindan, 25, of Arumbakkam.

About ₹10 crore was frozen by bank officials concerned to prevent the money from being credited to the account of the suspects. The police have launched a search for Saravanan and others who were reported to be absconding. The arrested have been remanded in juducial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US