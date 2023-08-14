Three arrested for cheating Coimbatore businessman of ₹12.60 crore; search on for key suspect

August 14, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Nungambakkam police have arrested three persons, including a deputy general manager of a private bank, for allegedly cheating a Coimbatore-based businessman of ₹12.60 crore by promising to arrange a loan of over ₹500 crore for his business expansion.

The police said businessman N. Rajanbabu, 60, of Peelamedu, Coimbatore, had approached Saravanan alias Ayyasamy, who runs a finance firm at Anna Nagar, to arrange a loan for his business expansion.

After initial negotiation, Saravanan promised to arrange a loan of over ₹500 crore. A few days ago, Saravanan called Mr. Rajanbabu and asked him to be in Chennai for disbursal of loan. Last week, Saravanan and three of his employees took Mr. Rajanbabu to a private bank on Valluvar Kottam High Road, Nungambakkam, and introduced him to deputy general manager, M. Balaji, 29, of Perambalur. Both Balaji and Saravanan asked Mr. Rajanbabu to pay ₹12.60 crore commission for releasing the loan amount.

Mr. Rajanbabu gave a cheque for ₹12.60 crore to Balaji, who transferred the amount through RTGS to the bank account of the finance firm. When Mr. Rajanbabu asked about ₹500 crore, Saravanan told him that the amount would be credited in a little while and left the place. When Balaji too gave an evasive reply, Mr. Rajanbabu lodged a complaint with the Nungambakkam police station. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore formed a police team, led by Nungambakkam inspector, which took up investigation. The police arrested Balaji and two of his employees — C. Bhuvaneshwaran, 22, of Alwar Thirunagar, and E. Govindan, 25, of Arumbakkam.

About ₹10 crore was frozen by bank officials concerned to prevent the money from being credited to the account of the suspects. The police have launched a search for Saravanan and others who were reported to be absconding. The arrested have been remanded in juducial custody.