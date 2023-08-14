HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested for cheating Coimbatore businessman of ₹12.60 crore; search on for key suspect

A finance firm owner and a DGM of a private bank in Nungambakkam took ₹12.60 crore commission from the complainant for arranging a loan of ₹500 crore

August 14, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nungambakkam police have arrested three persons, including a deputy general manager of a private bank, for allegedly cheating a Coimbatore-based businessman of ₹12.60 crore by promising to arrange a loan of over ₹500 crore for his business expansion.

The police said businessman N. Rajanbabu, 60, of Peelamedu, Coimbatore, had approached Saravanan alias Ayyasamy, who runs a finance firm at Anna Nagar, to arrange a loan for his business expansion.

After initial negotiation, Saravanan promised to arrange a loan of over ₹500 crore. A few days ago, Saravanan called Mr. Rajanbabu and asked him to be in Chennai for disbursal of loan. Last week, Saravanan and three of his employees took Mr. Rajanbabu to a private bank on Valluvar Kottam High Road, Nungambakkam, and introduced him to deputy general manager, M. Balaji, 29, of Perambalur. Both Balaji and Saravanan asked Mr. Rajanbabu to pay ₹12.60 crore commission for releasing the loan amount.

Mr. Rajanbabu gave a cheque for ₹12.60 crore to Balaji, who transferred the amount through RTGS to the bank account of the finance firm. When Mr. Rajanbabu asked about ₹500 crore, Saravanan told him that the amount would be credited in a little while and left the place. When Balaji too gave an evasive reply, Mr. Rajanbabu lodged a complaint with the Nungambakkam police station. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore formed a police team, led by Nungambakkam inspector, which took up investigation. The police arrested Balaji and two of his employees — C. Bhuvaneshwaran, 22, of Alwar Thirunagar, and E. Govindan, 25, of Arumbakkam.

About ₹10 crore was frozen by bank officials concerned to prevent the money from being credited to the account of the suspects. The police have launched a search for Saravanan and others who were reported to be absconding. The arrested have been remanded in juducial custody.

Related Topics

Chennai / fraud

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.