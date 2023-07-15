ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for burglary at St. Thomas Mount police quarters in Chennai

July 15, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested three persons in connection with the burglary at St. Thomas Mount police quarters. Nine sovereigns of gold jewellery and 125 g of  silver articles were recovered from them.

On July 3, Omsakthi, a woman head constable living in the police quarters, filed a complaint alleging that 14 sovereigns of gold jewellery and 125 g of silver articles stolen from her home. Based on her complaint, St. Thomas Mount police took up investigation. 

A special team headed by Inspector of Police examined the CCTV footage. On getting clues about suspects and their images, the team visited Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and arrested Reddy Bogu Venkateswarlu, 42, of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh.

Based on his information, the police arrested Pisu Reddy, 36, and Sarakonda Ayyana, 32, of Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, employees of a jewellery firm that bought the stolen articles from the accused in violation of the law.

