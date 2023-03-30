ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for burglary at businessman’s house in Kancheepuram

March 30, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The family left on a trip on March 13 and returned home on March 21 only to find cash and jewellery stolen; the police have recovered 62 sovereigns of the stolen jewellery from a well in Tiruvannamalai

The Hindu Bureau

The Vishnukanchi Police in Kancheepuram district on Wednesday arrested three men for committing burglary at a businessman’s house that was reported two weeks ago. The police recovered 62 sovereigns of the stolen gold jewellery from an agricultural well in Tiruvannamalai.

On March 21, Sathyamurthy’s family returned home at Kannappan Nagar in Kancheepuram from a trip. The family had gone out on March 13. On their return, the family members found jewellery and cash stolen from the house. The thieves had taken away 150 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 5 kg of silver and ₹5.3 lakh in cash.

The Vishnukanchi police took up investigation and arrested three persons who were identified as Gunasekaran, Raman and Sivagnanam.

