Three arrested for bulk SMS loan fraud 

March 24, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Cell of the Greater Chennai Police on Friday arrested three from New Delhi who allegedly cheated several in the city by sending bulk SMS offering quick loans.

The arrested have been identified as P. Viswanathan, 29; S. Durai Murugan, 24; and K. Rajesh, 33, all residents of New Delhi. They were arrested by police based on a complaint given by a victim in Mambalam. The police said the victim received an SMS last December informing a loan was sanctioned for him.

Believing the message as genuine, the victim contacted the sender of the message. The fraudster collected ₹2.43 lakh as service charges and went incommunicado. The fraudsters sent bulk SMS to many, making them to believe that the loans were sanctioned from the banks.

