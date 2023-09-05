Three arrested for break-in bid at Adyar 

September 05, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three persons who broke the locks of shutters of a private firm in Adyar were arrested on Monday.

The police said around 7 a.m. on Monday, the lock of the foreign exchange company at L.B. Road, Adyar, was found broken and the contents were scattered. On information, the police team of Shastri Nagar Police Station rushed to the spot and took up investigation. The CCTV footage showed that around 1.30 a.m., three miscreants broke the lock of the private company and entered, and tried to break the locker by hitting it with an iron rod. As they failed to break the locker, they fled the scene on a two-wheeler.

The names of the arrested were given as M. Sathish alias Karuppasamy, 19, of Perumbakkam, G. Sathish, 19, and S. Sathya alias Sathyanarayanan, 19, of Kannagi Nagar. An iron rod and a two-wheeler were seized from them.

During investigation, the police found that Sathish alias Karuppasamy had more than 10 cases including two murders, four thefts and three robberies pending against him, and Satyanarayan was wanted into two theft cases.