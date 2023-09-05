HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested for break-in bid at Adyar 

September 05, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons who broke the locks of shutters of a private firm in Adyar were arrested on Monday.  

The police said around 7 a.m. on Monday, the lock of the foreign exchange company at L.B. Road, Adyar, was found broken and the contents were scattered. On information, the police team of Shastri Nagar Police Station rushed to the spot and took up investigation. The CCTV footage showed that around 1.30 a.m., three miscreants broke the lock of the private company and entered, and tried to break the locker by hitting it with an iron rod. As they failed to break the locker, they fled the scene on a two-wheeler.

The names of the arrested were given as M. Sathish alias Karuppasamy, 19, of Perumbakkam, G. Sathish, 19, and S. Sathya alias Sathyanarayanan, 19, of Kannagi Nagar. An iron rod and a two-wheeler were seized from them.

During investigation, the police found that Sathish alias Karuppasamy had more than 10 cases including two murders, four thefts and three robberies pending against him, and Satyanarayan was wanted into two theft cases.

Related Topics

Chennai / theft & burglary

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.