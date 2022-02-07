Three arrested for bid to smuggle ration rice

CHENNAI

Huge quantities of rice and wheat meant for PDS recovered

Three persons, who allegedly smuggled ration rice and wheat to Andhra Pradesh, were arrested on Monday in Sholavaram police station limits.

Following a tip-off, a special team led by Inspector, intercepted a lorry with AP registration number at Vijaya Nallur Toll Plaza, Redh Hills. About 30 tonnes of rice meant for public distribution system was found, which the accused tried to smuggle from Ellaiyammanpet, Red Hills, was found in the lorry.

Lorry driver R. Senthamil 37, Vichour, was arrested and based on his confession, the police raided the godown at Ellayammanpettai and found about 150 bags of wheat and 250 bags of rice meant for the public distribution system.

In that godown, two accused G. Sukumar, 23, of Tiruvallur district, and C. Murugan 25, of Tiruvannamalai district, were arrested.

The Avadi Police commissionerate said nearly 850 bags of ration rice and 150 bags of wheat were seized. All the three accused were arrested and seized material handed handed over to Civil Supply CID, Tiruvallur.