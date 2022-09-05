Three arrested for bid to murder an accused on Saidapet court premises

Alert police personnel quelled the five-member gang’s attack

A gang of five men attempted to murder an undertrial prisoner at the entrance of Saidapet Court complex on Monday afternoon. The police personnel quickly prevented the attack and nabbed three of the five men.

Bala alias Madurai Bala, 35, of Pallavaram has been cited as an accused in a murder case registered by Ashok Nagar police last year. He was brought by an escort team of police personnel from the Armed Reserve unit to the 17th Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet from Central Prison, Vellore, on Monday afternoon. The five-member gang suddenly waylaid Bala and sprayed pepper on his face. The gang attempted to attack him with knives. Alert police personnel nabbed three of the gang members — D. Sakthivel, 24, Arun Prasad of Shenoy Nagar who were food delivery executives and Abdul Malik, 23 of Kundrathur.

Sakthivel and police constable Bharathi sustained minor injuries. They were treated at the nearby hospital. Based on a complaint from sub-inspector of police (AR) R. Selvan, Kotturpuram police registered a case under Sections 307 (Attempt to murder) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the IPC. The three were sent to remand while a search has been launched to nab the two others.

During interrogation, the police learnt that Bala's associate Rohit and Abbas of Kolathur had previous enmity in collecting protection money. The associates of Abbas made an attempt on the life of Bala, said the police sources.