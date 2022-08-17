Three arrested for attempt to murder in Chennai

Three persons picked a fight with a man, wanted in several criminal cases, at a tea stall in Pushpa Nagar in Nungambakkam police station limits and attacked him

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 17, 2022 19:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nungambakkam police arrested three persons for grievously injuring a 21-year-old resident of Pushpa Nagar on Wednesday.

The police said Kumar alias Kulla Kumar was a history-sheeter wanted in several criminal cases. Kumar was sitting with his friends at a tea stall on Tank Bund Road when a three-member gang arrived in an autorickshaw and picked a fight with him.

The gang leader, T. Dhanasekar alias Sambar, took out a knife and stabbed Kumar. The public rushed Kumar to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Based on a complaint filed by Kumar’s brother, the Nungambakkam police registered a case. The police learnt during investigation that Kumar had assaulted Dhanasekar a few days ago. Dhanasekar’s brother had taken a loan from Kumar to buy an autorickshaw. As he had had not paid the dues, Kumar threatened to take away the vehicle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nungambakkam police arrested three persons — Dhanasekar, Raja, and Parthiban — and seized two knives and an autorickshaw. The three arrested were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app