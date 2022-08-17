Chennai

Three arrested for attempt to murder in Chennai

The Nungambakkam police arrested three persons for grievously injuring a 21-year-old resident of Pushpa Nagar on Wednesday.

The police said Kumar alias Kulla Kumar was a history-sheeter wanted in several criminal cases. Kumar was sitting with his friends at a tea stall on Tank Bund Road when a three-member gang arrived in an autorickshaw and picked a fight with him.

The gang leader, T. Dhanasekar alias Sambar, took out a knife and stabbed Kumar. The public rushed Kumar to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Based on a complaint filed by Kumar’s brother, the Nungambakkam police registered a case. The police learnt during investigation that Kumar had assaulted Dhanasekar a few days ago. Dhanasekar’s brother had taken a loan from Kumar to buy an autorickshaw. As he had had not paid the dues, Kumar threatened to take away the vehicle.

The Nungambakkam police arrested three persons — Dhanasekar, Raja, and Parthiban — and seized two knives and an autorickshaw. The three arrested were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.


