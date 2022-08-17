Three arrested for attempt to murder in Chennai
Three persons picked a fight with a man, wanted in several criminal cases, at a tea stall in Pushpa Nagar in Nungambakkam police station limits and attacked him
The Nungambakkam police arrested three persons for grievously injuring a 21-year-old resident of Pushpa Nagar on Wednesday.
The police said Kumar alias Kulla Kumar was a history-sheeter wanted in several criminal cases. Kumar was sitting with his friends at a tea stall on Tank Bund Road when a three-member gang arrived in an autorickshaw and picked a fight with him.
The gang leader, T. Dhanasekar alias Sambar, took out a knife and stabbed Kumar. The public rushed Kumar to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Based on a complaint filed by Kumar’s brother, the Nungambakkam police registered a case. The police learnt during investigation that Kumar had assaulted Dhanasekar a few days ago. Dhanasekar’s brother had taken a loan from Kumar to buy an autorickshaw. As he had had not paid the dues, Kumar threatened to take away the vehicle.
The Nungambakkam police arrested three persons — Dhanasekar, Raja, and Parthiban — and seized two knives and an autorickshaw. The three arrested were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.