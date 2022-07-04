Three arrested for attacking MTC driver

Special Correspondent July 04, 2022 22:52 IST

Three youth have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody for allegedly attacking an MTC driver in Virugambakkam.

According to the police, on Sunday evening, Manivannan was driving the MTC bus route number 70C from CMBT to Tambaram. Near Kaliamman Temple, Virugambakkam, the three on a bike overtook and stopped the bus. They got into the bus and attacked the driver with a log for not giving them the way to overtake. Then they fled the scene.

Following a complaint from the driver, the police arrested S. Sathish, 26, M. Ajay, 21, and S. Sanjay, 21, of Virugambakkam.