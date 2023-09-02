Three arrested for attacking jewellery shop owner in Old Washermenpet

September 02, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on the owner of a jewellery shop on Thursday in Old Washermenpet.

The police said three persons barged into the shop at Netaji Nagar in Old Washermenpet and attacked its owner Babu Lal with knives. Mr. Babu Lal was rushed to the hospital and later discharged after treatment. He lodged a complaint at the Washermenpet police station, besides releasing the video of the attack on social media. Based on his complaint, the police arrested Ramkumar, Suryah, and Muni from a hideout in Ennore. All the three have been remanded in judicial custody.

The police said the three wanted to avenge the arrest of an anti-social element based on a complaint of extortion lodged by Mr. Babu Lal.