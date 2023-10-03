Three arrested for assaulting a man in Old Washermenpet

October 03, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police apprehended three persons, including a juvenile, who allegedly assaulted a 36-year-old man after he refused to hand over his mobile phone.

The police said K. Manoj, 36, of Old Washermenpet was standing near his house on Sunday evening. One of the three came to Manoj and asked him to spare his mobile phone in order to make a call. When Manoj refused to give the phone, the three abused him and one of them attacked him with a knife. They fled the scene. Manoj was injured and lodged a complaint with the police. The police arrested M. Santhosh, 19, and B. Giriprasad, 21, of Thiruvottiyur. Also, a 17-year-old juvenile was caught in connection with the incident.

