Three arrested for assaulting a man in Chennai fish market

The Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Police on Thursday apprehended three persons, including a juvenile, in connection with an assault in a fish market.

The police said K. Kathirvel, 48, of Peravallur, is daily wage worker in the market. He had an heated argument with another Manikandan alias Pius, 22, another worker, over a petty issue. In a fit of anger, Manikandan hit Kathirvel with an aluminium vessel and his associates joined him in the assault, and the group fled the spot.

The police arrested Manikandan, 22, and Aravindan, 22. They caught a 17-year-old juvenile.