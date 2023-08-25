Three arrested for abudcting an autorickshaw driver in Choolaimedu

August 25, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Three persons were arrested on Friday on charge of abducting an autorickshaw driver in Choolaimedu when he failed to settle their business dues of ₹8 lakh.

The Choolaimedu police said C. Chandrasekaran, 46, an autorickshaw driver living on Sakthi Nagar 4th Street, Choolaimedu, had been running a wholesale eggs business in Zam Bazaar. He closed his business after suffering heavy losses and took to driving an autorickshaw. However, he had not settled the dues, totalling ₹8 lakh, of his suppliers.

When Mr. Chandrasekaran was at home on Thursday morning, the three persons barged into his house, assaulted him and abducted him in a car. They also drove away his autorickshaw. Mr. Chandrasekaran’s relative lodged a police complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

After analysing the CCTV footage near his house, the police rescued Mr. Chandrasekaran from a place near Koyambedu. The police arrested P. Saravanakumar, 40, of Pammal, his brother Devarajan, alias Mani, 39, and K. Karthik, 31, of Namakkal district and seized a car and Mr. Chandrasekaran’s autorickshaw.

The police said Saravanakumar and Devarajan had supplied eggs worth ₹8 lakh to Mr. Chandrasekaran. Mr. Chandrasekaran had not settled their dues while winding up his business. They abducted him to recover the dues.

All the three arrested were remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT