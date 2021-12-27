Three arrested for abducting retired railway employee

CHENNAI

Police have arrested three persons for reportedly abducting a retired railway employee in Nazrethpet.

According to a police press release, G. Chandrakumar, 40, a resident at Bajanaikoil Street in Veppampattu, R. Subash, 25, of Chembarambakkam and S. Kantha, 23, of Veppampattu, were arrested for abducting former railway employee K. Ramamurthy, 67, of Kolathur.

The accused Chandrakumar had reportedly contacted Ramamurthy, claiming that he wanted to sell his plot of land measuring 2,400 sq ft in Perumalpattu.

Mr. Ramamurthy, who had started real estate business after retirement, had reportedly paid an advance of ₹25000 to Chandrakumar for the plot of land, after visiting the layout in Perumalpattu. He had also received a copy of the ownership document. Two days later, the accused had called Mr. Ramamurthy and demanded ₹5 lakh, promising that the original documents and patta would be handed over.

On December 11, Mr. Ramamurthy had visited Poonamallee in his car with ₹5 lakh at 7 p.m. to meet Chandrakumar when the trio took Mr. Ramamurthy in his car from Poonamallee 400 feet road to a rented house in Malayambakkam and detained him for a day, after taking the money from him. They released him on December 12. Mr. Ramamurthy had lodged a complaint with the Nazrethpet police.

On investigation, the police found that G. Chandrakumar had been accused of murder in Sevvapet police station, the release said.