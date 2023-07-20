ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested at Perambur railway station for smuggling charas from Nepal  

July 20, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Acting on a tip-off, a special team mounted a surveillance and questioned three arrested persons who had arrived by the Sanghamitra Express from Bihar

The Hindu Bureau

R.V. Ramya Bharathi, Joint Commissioner of Police, North, checking the boxes containing charas which were seized from three passengers at the Perambur railway station on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Greater Chennai Police on Thursday arrested three persons and seized from them 20.5 kg of charas smuggled from Nepal with a market value of ₹1 crore at Perambur railway station. Charas is separated resin obtained from the cannabis plant.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team under the supervision of I. Eswaran, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pulianthope, mounted surveillance around Perambur railway station. The team intercepted three passengers who reached the city by Sanghamitra Express from Bihar and were waiting for an autorickshaw. They were arrested after being found in possession of 20 kg of charas and 300 mg of ganja oil. The police gave the names of the arrested as Upendra Kumar, 30, of Bihar, Ramchander, 35, and Muskanja, 20, both from Nepal.

R.V. Ramya Bharathi, Joint Commissioner of Police, North, said: “The contraband was sourced from Nepal. We are investigating as to where the product was headed and the mastermind behind the racket.” She said 1,800 kg of ganja, 12 kg of methamphetamine and other drugs, all worth ₹28 crore, were seized this year in the city.

