Three arrested, 31 cellphones recovered

CHENNAI

24 January 2021 01:35 IST

IMEI number proves useful to police

Two suspected cellphone snatchers and another person who received the stolen phones were arrested on Saturday in Madhavaram police station limits.

The police said G. Jhansi, 35, of Vilangadupakkam lost her cellphone while riding pillion on her husband’s bike on October 25 last year. On her complaint, the police traced the cellphone using the IMEI number. The user told the police that he had procured it from Irudayaraj, who ran a shop selling used phones on Sembium Road, Puzhal. On interrogation, Irudayaraj admitted that he received stolen cellphones from S. Karthikeyan, 20, and Jaison Robert, 23, of Kathirvedu, Puzhal. The duo would steal cellphones and sell them to Irudayaraj. Besides Irudayaraj, Karthikeyan and Jaison were arrested and 31 cellphones seized from them.

Meanwhile, three persons were arrested in Maduravoyal police station limits. Their names were given as Manikandan, 23, of Ambattur, Karthik, 19, and Yuvaraj alias Appu, 20, of Menambedu. Five mobile phones, jewellery and a bike were seized from them.

