Three arrested, 120 kg of ganja seized in Chennai

June 27, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The officers of Avadi Police Commissionerate on Monday arrested three men who smuggled 120 kg of ganja in an SUV from Andhra Pradesh. The arrested were identified as G. Ranjith Raj, 26, M. Sadiq, 21, and S. Rajesh, 25.

The police said the suspects procured ganja from Visakapatnam and money was transferred online. The vehicle was intercepted in Manali Police Station limits and its occupants were arrested.

The seller and the prospective buyers had been identified and special teams formed to arrest them, freeze their bank accounts and attach their properties at the earliest, said the police.

In Avadi Police Comissionerate limits, 736 kg of ganja were seized and 340 persons arrested in 213 cases since January 1 this year, said the police.

Meanwhile, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of St. Thomas Mount on Monday arrested two men from Odisha in Ashok Nagar for smuggling ganja.

The two were identified as Pichithra Boi, 33, and Bapani Shankar Behra, 28, of Odisha. Nine kg of ganja and two mobile phones were seized from them.