February 06, 2024 03:12 am | Updated 03:13 am IST - CHENNAI

Thirumangalam Police is investigating a complaint from a BJP functionary who claimed to have received a threat call from an unidentified person.

The complainant is Jayalakshmi, a BJP functionary and also an actor. She alleged that she was threatened by an anonymous person over the phone and sought the police to take criminal action.

Following her complaint, police registered a case and have taken up investigation.