Threat call: police team in Mumbai

The city police have zeroed in on a suspect who reportedly made a threat call to BJP State unit president Tamilisai Soundarajan and sent a parcel containing chemicals used in fire crackers to the party office.

A few days ago, Ms. Tamilisai received a threatening call from an anonymous person. Following this, her advocate lodged a complaint with the Virugambakkam police, who enhanced her security cover.

On Wednesday, she claimed that a postal bomb was sent to her. The cover was received by staff at her residence in Virugambakkam. The cover contained chemicals used in crackers attached to a fuse. However, she did not file a complaint. Meanwhile, another parcel containing chemicals used in firecrackers was sent to the BJP headquarters on Vaidyaraman Street in T. Nagar on Friday. The police recovered the parcel.

The police questioned a person in Egmore, who named a person he believed was responsible for the act. A police team rushed to Mumbai to trace the suspect, who allegedly made the threat call.