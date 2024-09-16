Thozhi hostels and the affordability factor

The Thozhi hostels run by Tamil Nadu Working Women’s Hostels Corporation gets a thumbs-up for the sophisticated features it offers users; but it does not score significantly on the affordability count.

Currently, three such facilities are being run in Chennai — one in Adyar and the others in Guduvancherry and Tambaram Sanatorium.

For a stay numbering less than 15 days, the fare ranges from ₹600 to ₹1,200 a day (price varies on the basis of the number of occupants) as per details mentioned on https://www.tnwwhcl.in.

This fare does not include food and can be a burden for someone coming from the districts in search of employment in the city or for one working as a grey collar worker.

Some months ago, author and activist Shalin Maria Lawrence put out a post on X noting that the rates are exorbitant “considering the fact that the State Government gets subsidy from the Central Government for this scheme”. The post also had a circular that gives the break-up in terms of the support from the two tiers of the government.

Those running private hostels also feel the fee being charged is higher than the rate fixed by them.

“A majority of the private hostels charge ₹400 a day, so for a government set-up, this is high,” says G. Jaganathan, member of South Chennai Hostel Owners Association. He says many women have to support their families back home, so they want an accommodation with food that can be within ₹ 6,000.

However, the staff managing these facilities say the services offered at these hostels are good, and price is not a concern for many women and students. Some of these hostels have as its patrons, students preparing for various government examinations.

The Adyar facility currently has no room available for the next few weeks. A staff who attended the call says one has to make the online booking at least 15 days in advance.

From free WiFi, space for parking two-wheelers to its strategic location, these hostels offer a host of amenities.

A staff say they get close to 200 bookings a month (across its locations in Tamil Nadu) with Chennai accounting for a major chunk of them.

A new hostel is coming up at St Thomas Mount and many more are in the proposal stage.

